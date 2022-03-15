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Strzok dismisses a Congo Crimean Hemorraghic Fever trial with Ukrainian military and with the people of Donbas. Strzok dismisses an 8 year ethnic cleansing war that went from eleven biolabs to 30. The evidence is beginning to flow in a steady stream. A Safari Club dismissal.