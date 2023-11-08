Ex-Israeli Spy Claims Jeffrey Epstein Blackmailed Politicians For Mossad | Going Underground

The entire (((Epstein))) operation was a honey trap operation to entrap politicians, policymakers, celebrities, and people in the media eye, basically, to become Israel's assets.

Afshin Rattansi speaks to alleged former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe about the case of (((Jeffrey Epstein))), American financier and convicted sex offender. He alleges that (((Epstein))) used honey trapping to blackmail politicians to be recruited to work for Israel’s Mossad. He discusses (((Epstein))) allegedly being introduced to (((Ghislaine Maxwell))) before the 1990s as mainstream media claims, Prince Andrew allegedly being used as a useful idiot by (((Epstein))), former Israeli PM (((Ehud Barak)))’s relations with (((Epstein))), why he believes (((Jeffrey Epstein))) didn’t commit suicide, who could have killed (((Robert Maxwell))), and more!

This is an excerpt from the RT Going Underground episode 897

Release Date: 2020

🔗 Israel Gives Maxwell Farewell Fit For Hero: https://archive.ph/20200807141710/https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1991/11/11/israel-gives-maxwell-farewell-fit-for-hero/1773995a-0eac-4a3e-abed-1d3254cc0baa/

🔗 Former Spy Details Israel’s Main Motive Behind (((Epstein)))’s Sexual Blackmail Operation: https://archive.ph/20220929043933/https://www.mintpressnews.com/ari-ben-menashe-israel-relationship-jeffrey-epstein/263465/

