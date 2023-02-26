Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal Bombardment

Is Costa Rica the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA, but Fiscal BombardmentWill Costa Rica be the Same as Ukraine, A Corporate Colony of the USA
recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 18, 2023
A NATO officer sends a letter to former US Marine John Mark Dougan, saying he saw a suspicious US naval crew around Russia's Nord Stream pipeline system before it was blown up. We hear from John Mark Dougan himself.
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/571756-rtnews-february-21-09msk/
water wars playlist,
la privatizacion del agua de costa rica a nestles
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/fM8dcUrJNevv/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.