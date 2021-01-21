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PATRIOT
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196 views • January 21, 2021
PATRIOT is an inspirational rock song for a time when "so much is being asked, of so few, by so many". It is an anthem for freedom loving Americans who honor our history and carry the torch passed down from the patriotic men and women who gave us this most precious gift: FREEDOM. God Bless you and God Bless The United States of America!
(c) (p) 2020, Rob Ross, Vintage Modern Productions
(c) (p) 2020, Rob Ross, Vintage Modern Productions
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