Toby Rogers: The FDA’s “Future Framework” for COVID Vaccines Is a Reckless Plan

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06/23/2022 Toby Rogers: The FDA’s “Future Framework” is going to allow pharmaceutical companies to skip clinical trials in connection with COVID-19 shots in perpetuity. It is the most dangerous idea in the history of public health