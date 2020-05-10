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DID COMEY LIE ABOUT FBI ACCESS TO DNC SERVERS? JOHN PODESTA NEVER CALLED LAW ENFORCEMENT 1923-6P
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32 views • May 10, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1923 - Friday - May 08, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/ElOioMzaO8I 
 

One of the transcripts released was the Mueller interview with Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann. Sussmann left the DOJ’s Computer Crime/intellectual Property Section to work with Perkins Coie. Sussmann was hired by the DNC and met with and provided Christopher Steele with claims about Alfa Bank’s alleged ties to Vladimir Putin.
DID COMEY LIE ABOUT FBI ACCESS TO DNC SERVERS? JOHN PODESTA NEVER CALLED LAW ENFORCEMENT – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/QMIF30qEqLg
GUEST: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007. Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com
 
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