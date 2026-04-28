Turning Families To God - Jenny Donnelly - Freedom Alive® Ep180

Our families are in crisis. Only two percent of parents have a biblical worldview. One in five Generation-Z self-identify as LGBTQ. And there are still states where abortion remains legal, even up to full-term. Jenny Donnelly decided she needed to use her voice to make a difference. And she is calling others to do the same. Jenny is founder and president of Her Voice Movement and shares how God is moving as a result!

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered April 26, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm