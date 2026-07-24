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EVIDENCE, EVIDENCE, EVIDENCE: Why the Truth Is Finally Coming Out
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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EVIDENCE, EVIDENCE, EVIDENCE: Why the Truth Is Finally Coming Out


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7cxmzs-the-election-bombshell-trumps-declassification-and-the-end-of-the-corrupt-s.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Evidence, evidence, evidence. It's old news. It's only coming out now because President Trump wants the truth out to the people—the source of law in your country.


In this monologue, retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi cuts through the noise and delivers the hard reality: every problem the cabal tells you is too complex to solve has a simple solution. Elections are "too complex" to fix—but a three-part solution with registered ballots, real-time verification, and a receipt for every voter solves it in 2.5 minutes with someone who has half a brain.


The truth is coming out—China's theft of 220 million voter files, the cover-up, the deep state's deliberate suppression. When the election issue is dealt with, everything else falls apart.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
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