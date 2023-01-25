https://gettr.com/post/p267ay71477
1/23/2023【GETTR COIN Global Launch】GETTR Coin is launched now and fellow fighters can start tipping each other!
#GETTRCoinLaunched
1/23/2023【盖特币全球特邀上线】盖特币已经上线，战友们可以开始打赏了！
#盖特币上线
