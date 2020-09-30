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MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2791938116
EP 2124-9AM PELOSI PREPARES CONGRESS TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT AS ELECTION FRAUD SPINS OUT OF CONTROL
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has officially informed her Democratic Party caucus that the House of Representatives could decide the presidential election — and has urged them to focus on winning races that could decide the outcome. The House could decide the election if no candidate achieves a majority in the Electoral College. Pelosi has done the math, and expects the new Congress to handle the presidential election — if it comes to that. Therefore, she has told Democrats to focus their resources on winning in states where Republicans only control a slim majority of seats. EP 2124-9AM PELOSI PREPARES CONGRESS TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT AS ELECTION FRAUD SPINS OUT OF CONTROL – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2HE7okb
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