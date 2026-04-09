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Recently, a growing chorus of economists, analysts, and commentators has repeatedly questioned the future of money—and more importantly, who controls it. At the centre of this debate lies a powerful and controversial idea: that the global financial system is undergoing a manipulated transformation unlike anything before. This is not just about digital payments or the decline of cash. It’s about total control, absolute authority, and the rigid architecture of economic power itself.