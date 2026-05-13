RT News - May 13 2026 2PM GMT

May 13, 2026

rt.com









Shots ring out in the Senate of the Philippines. It's all reportedly linked to an attempt to arrest Senator Bato dela Rosa, who's been hiding for months from an International Criminal court arrest warrant. Donald Trump touches down in China. All eyes on Beijing as the East-West trade rivalry is in high gear, the Taiwan issue, the war on Iran and AI are all set to dominate the agenda. Romania’s president gives a hard NO to holding snap elections. All in the face of a collapsing government and the prime minister ousted in a ‘no-confidence’ vote.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene