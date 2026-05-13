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RT News - May 13 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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May 13, 2026

rt.com



Shots ring out in the Senate of the Philippines. It's all reportedly linked to an attempt to arrest Senator Bato dela Rosa, who's been hiding for months from an International Criminal court arrest warrant. Donald Trump touches down in China. All eyes on Beijing as the East-West trade rivalry is in high gear, the Taiwan issue, the war on Iran and AI are all set to dominate the agenda. Romania’s president gives a hard NO to holding snap elections. All in the face of a collapsing government and the prime minister ousted in a ‘no-confidence’ vote.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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