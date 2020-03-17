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Gir enjoys Kangaroo toy
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11 views • March 17, 2020
Gir is enjoying his #barkbox Kangaroo toy. Two treats in the pouch, he is so gentle. https://barkbox.com/r/VNYOXPF29DJ They are Donating 25,000 this month to IFAW's Koala Dog Detention Program, on top of this they are donating $1 for each new BarkBox subscription made in March 2020. #gsd #gsdlife #germanshepherd #germansheppherd
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