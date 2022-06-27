~ Part 5: OPEN UP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the archives:
After a year of dutiful compliance, a second generation of lockdown protestors emerges in April 2021—when small-business owners finally realize that obedience to tyrants only gets you f'd harder. Let this flashback to last year's vigorous activism in Vancouver steel your resolve for the battles ahead.