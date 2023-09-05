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OPRAH WINFREY AND "THE ROCK" WANT OUR MONEY AND THEY WANT IT NOW!
KevinJJohnston
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217 views • September 05, 2023

Oprah Winfrey and "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson are either billionaires on paper or billionaires in reality and I do not begrudge them in any way for their successes. These two individuals became billionaires in the entertainment business to which the United States of America is the ultimate place to do just that; be successful by entertaining people whether you're good at it or not!

Celebrities are always dying to attach their names to some kind of a cause and when they do this, they invariably end up asking for money from we the people who made them rich in the first place.

Oprah Winfrey and "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson have apparently donated $10 million to the Relief Fund in Maui, Hawaii and they want us to give them money so they can apparently pass it on. They didn't say where the 10 million dollars came from. Could it be a corporation they own, could it be a charity they run, could it be their personal money? I doubt it and I don't think there's any way that we will know.

What I know is I'm not contributing a penny to it because in our ridiculous North American economy under the Liberals and the Democrats, we don't have any spare pennies to give. Why don't they just donate and shut the fuck up about it?

www.FreedomReport.ca

#california #maui #hawaii #hawaiilife #sunset #waikiki #kauai #surfing #hawaiian #beach #usa #ocean #nature #surf #oahu #oahuhawaii #honolulu #aloha #fires #biden #joebiden #ukraine #oprahwinfrey #therock #dwaynejohnson


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democratsjoe bidenhawaiioprah winfreydonationsfiresbillionairescelebritiesdwayne johnsonrelief fund
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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