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Ep. 623 – Teacher Faces Four Years In Jail After Giving Student Vaccine At Home
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0 view • January 17, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Long Island, New York, where a biology teacher is facing up to four years in jail after she illegally gave a student the Covid shot at her own home, against parental wishes.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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