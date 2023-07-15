Rogue Ways 2.7 - Beth Martens!

Always ready to grab you and shake you up if you’re too sleepy, life is out to
keep you on the best path for your self and everyone around you. It does not
always seem like it when you’re facing down the darkness or the depths of
hell, but it really is true. My beautiful soul of a guest today is here to
prove it and also to help you go through your own deepest transformations in
order to come out the other side with exactly the gifts that make you happiest
and most whole while also serving the rest of humanity. Find Beth Martens:
Find Beth Martens:
http://www.bethmartens.com/
