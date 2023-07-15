Create New Account
Rogue Ways 2.7 - Beth Martens!
Rogue Ways
Always ready to grab you and shake you up if you’re too sleepy, life is out to

keep you on the best path for your self and everyone around you. It does not

always seem like it when you’re facing down the darkness or the depths of

hell, but it really is true. My beautiful soul of a guest today is here to

prove it and also to help you go through your own deepest transformations in

order to come out the other side with exactly the gifts that make you happiest

and most whole while also serving the rest of humanity. Find Beth Martens:

<http://www.bethmartens.com/> Support me on Patreon:

<http://www.patreon.com/RogueWays> Donate to support my work:

paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn Music by The UnknoWn: <https://johnnylarson.com/>

Eyes Open Facebook:

[https://www.facebook.com/groups/50698...](https://www.facebook.com/groups/506984396381012/)

Slow News Day: [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu4H...](None) Breaking

Basic: <http://breaking-basic.com/>




