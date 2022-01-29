British Vaccine Mandate Being Challenged In Highest British Court

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01/27/2022 Nigel Farage: Health professionals have launched a legal challenge against the British government. It’s called judicial review. They will take it to the High Court in London. It is a misapplication as an abuse of the law for 100,000 healthcare workers to lose their jobs in a national health service that is struggling.