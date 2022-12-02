Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gen Flynn - We Are in the Midst of 5th Generation Warfare,Time to Educate the Children in Leadership
52 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

Today’s Guest: General Flynn

Book: The Night The Snow Monster Attacked
https://www.generalflynn.com/bravebooks

Book: Citizens Guide To 5th Generation Warfare
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BN79NWZF/ref=cm_sw_r_api_i_H0QP3ZDC1RN5HAQZ4B2B_0

With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today. General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards. The conversation begins with General Flynn discussing his new book “The Night The Snow Monster Attacked!”, this book will teach children how to become leaders. The elections were rigged and we are now in a 5th generation war. This is a war of perception and disinformation. The people are fighting back and we will win.


Prepare Today Take $250 OFF their 3 Month Emergency Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com 


Keywords
general flynnx22 spotlight5th generation warfare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket