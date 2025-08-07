BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RAINVILLE BROTHERS - GUNFIGHTER RIDES
vjtv
vjtv
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

Under blood-red skies, where vultures wheel, A stranger rides with a heart of steel. Boots worn thin, eyes cold and mean, The gunfighter walks where death’s been seen. Chorus Oh, the gunfighter rides, through a lonesome cry, Six-gun at his side, fire in his eye. No name, no home, just a shadow’s reign, The gunfighter walks through dust and pain. Verse 2 Saloon doors creak, the air grows tight, Whispers tell of blood in the night. His hand don’t shake, his grin’s a blade, Death steps in where legends are made. Chorus Oh, the gunfighter rides, through a lonesome cry, Six-gun at his side, fire in his eye. No name, no home, just a shadow’s reign, The gunfighter walks through dust and pain. Bridge Church bell tolls, the duel’s at noon, Sun burns high, showdown’s comin’ soon. One spark, one shot, the dust will claim, A lonely grave with no man’s name. Outro When the sun sets low, and the winds complain, The gunfighter fades in the desert’s refrain.

Keywords
westoutlawwild
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy