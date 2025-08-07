RAINVILLE BROTHERS - GUNFIGHTER RIDES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under blood-red skies, where vultures wheel,
A stranger rides with a heart of steel.
Boots worn thin, eyes cold and mean,
The gunfighter walks where death’s been seen.
Chorus
Oh, the gunfighter rides, through a lonesome cry,
Six-gun at his side, fire in his eye.
No name, no home, just a shadow’s reign,
The gunfighter walks through dust and pain. Verse 2
Saloon doors creak, the air grows tight,
Whispers tell of blood in the night.
His hand don’t shake, his grin’s a blade,
Death steps in where legends are made. Chorus
Oh, the gunfighter rides, through a lonesome cry,
Six-gun at his side, fire in his eye.
No name, no home, just a shadow’s reign,
The gunfighter walks through dust and pain. Bridge
Church bell tolls, the duel’s at noon,
Sun burns high, showdown’s comin’ soon.
One spark, one shot, the dust will claim,
A lonely grave with no man’s name. Outro
When the sun sets low, and the winds complain,
The gunfighter fades in the desert’s refrain.