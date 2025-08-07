RAINVILLE BROTHERS - GUNFIGHTER RIDES

Under blood-red skies, where vultures wheel, A stranger rides with a heart of steel. Boots worn thin, eyes cold and mean, The gunfighter walks where death’s been seen. Chorus Oh, the gunfighter rides, through a lonesome cry, Six-gun at his side, fire in his eye. No name, no home, just a shadow’s reign, The gunfighter walks through dust and pain. Verse 2 Saloon doors creak, the air grows tight, Whispers tell of blood in the night. His hand don’t shake, his grin’s a blade, Death steps in where legends are made. Chorus Oh, the gunfighter rides, through a lonesome cry, Six-gun at his side, fire in his eye. No name, no home, just a shadow’s reign, The gunfighter walks through dust and pain. Bridge Church bell tolls, the duel’s at noon, Sun burns high, showdown’s comin’ soon. One spark, one shot, the dust will claim, A lonely grave with no man’s name. Outro When the sun sets low, and the winds complain, The gunfighter fades in the desert’s refrain.

