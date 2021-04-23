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EX-WIFE OF CRIMINAL STASI/NAZI VIRUS HYSTERIC EXPLAINS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR
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61 views • April 23, 2021
EX-WIFE OF LEADING STASI/NAZI KARL VIRUS HYSTERIA LAUTERBACH -EXPLAINS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/ https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
– BUT ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS – SHALL IN THE CASE OF PUSHING OR "MANDATING" FACE-MASKS – WHICH IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL FOR THEM TO DO IN THE FIRST PLACE –
BUT IN ADDITION TO THAT
– ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS THAT PUSH FACEMASKS - SHALL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
FOR EACH AND EVERY PERSON IN THEIR JURISDICTION THAT WAS COERCED/TERRORIZED INTO WEARING A FACEMASK
- ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS THAT PUSH FACEMASKS SHALL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
- FOR ONE CRIMINAL COUNT ON EACH AND EVERY PERSON/INCIDENT
* BESIDES – SEDITION, RACKETEERING, EXTORTION, ASSAULT AND BATTERY,
,,,, THE PRACTICING OF MEDICINE WITHOUT A LICENSE.
***** HERE NOW CRIMINAL LAUTERBACH IN GERMANY -
Karl Lauterbach's ex-wife makes it clear: he is not an epidemiologist at all! Perhaps it is important to know that at that time he was always happy to work for the pharmaceutical industry!
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/ https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
– BUT ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS – SHALL IN THE CASE OF PUSHING OR "MANDATING" FACE-MASKS – WHICH IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL FOR THEM TO DO IN THE FIRST PLACE –
BUT IN ADDITION TO THAT
– ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS THAT PUSH FACEMASKS - SHALL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
FOR EACH AND EVERY PERSON IN THEIR JURISDICTION THAT WAS COERCED/TERRORIZED INTO WEARING A FACEMASK
- ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS THAT PUSH FACEMASKS SHALL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
- FOR ONE CRIMINAL COUNT ON EACH AND EVERY PERSON/INCIDENT
* BESIDES – SEDITION, RACKETEERING, EXTORTION, ASSAULT AND BATTERY,
,,,, THE PRACTICING OF MEDICINE WITHOUT A LICENSE.
***** HERE NOW CRIMINAL LAUTERBACH IN GERMANY -
Karl Lauterbach's ex-wife makes it clear: he is not an epidemiologist at all! Perhaps it is important to know that at that time he was always happy to work for the pharmaceutical industry!
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