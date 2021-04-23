EX-WIFE OF CRIMINAL STASI/NAZI VIRUS HYSTERIC EXPLAINS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR

EX-WIFE OF LEADING STASI/NAZI KARL VIRUS HYSTERIA LAUTERBACH -EXPLAINS HE IS NOT A DOCTOR– BUT ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS – SHALL IN THE CASE OF PUSHING OR "MANDATING" FACE-MASKS – WHICH IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL FOR THEM TO DO IN THE FIRST PLACE –BUT IN ADDITION TO THAT– ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS THAT PUSH FACEMASKS - SHALL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLEFOR EACH AND EVERY PERSON IN THEIR JURISDICTION THAT WAS COERCED/TERRORIZED INTO WEARING A FACEMASK- ALL CRIMINALS WITH JOBS AS POLITICIANS THAT PUSH FACEMASKS SHALL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE- FOR ONE CRIMINAL COUNT ON EACH AND EVERY PERSON/INCIDENT* BESIDES – SEDITION, RACKETEERING, EXTORTION, ASSAULT AND BATTERY,,,,, THE PRACTICING OF MEDICINE WITHOUT A LICENSE.***** HERE NOW CRIMINAL LAUTERBACH IN GERMANY -Karl Lauterbach's ex-wife makes it clear: he is not an epidemiologist at all! Perhaps it is important to know that at that time he was always happy to work for the pharmaceutical industry!