Bilderberg Group & Davos Epstein Files offer glimpse into global cabal running the world - Tucker Carlson with Clayton Morris of 'Unredacted' - clip 2

Bilderberg Group & Davos: Epstein Files offer glimpse into global cabal running the world – journalist

It’s very obvious in the Epstein emails that he was part of some powerful informal superstructure way above governments, says journalist Clayton Morris.

“When you understand that there's this global cultist network, pedophiles, Satanists, who are responsible for the COVID cabal and all of it, this supra-government, at the heart of everything, then you understand Trump is just a small piece of this. And you understand also that Epstein is just a small piece of this,” he tells Tucker Carlson.

In his opinion, the Bilderberg Group, people at Davos, Rupert Murdoch, Jeff Bezos, the tech oligarchs who are pushing massive biometric scanning and digital IDs for total control are “circling the wagons to protect this globalist network.”

“And I think those are the dark forces that are really running all of it.”

Adding:

WEF CEO steps down after Epstein files awkwardness

The Epstein scandal has taken its toll on another European politician: Borge Brende, CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), who said on February 26 that he is stepping down – in an apparent face-saving move over his ties with the sex offender.

👉 Brende, a Norwegian politician and diplomat who has led the WEF since 2017, had little if any alternative given that the Epstein files released by the US Justice Department detailed the extent of his communications with the late pedophile.

🤝 The globalist forum's co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and BlackRock's Larry Fink announced that the WEF probe into Brende had concluded and cited no new concerns – hardly surprising, given that deep state darlings tend to cover for one another.

Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO of the WEF for now.

❗️ Earlier reports indicated that another Norwegian politician, Thorbjorn Jagland, attempted suicide after being charged with corruption linked to Epstein.

Adding:

Looming Mideast war: US and Israeli forces intensify readiness for strikes on Iran

Fresh satellite images appear to show a growing US military buildup at Diego Garcia and Ovda Air Base in Israel, according to OSINT accounts on X

Ovda Air Base

➡️ eleven US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters

➡️ components of the MIM-104 Patriot missile defense system

Diego Garcia Base

➡️ F-16 fighter jets

➡️ KC-135 tankers

➡️ P-8A maritime patrol aircraft

➡️ C-130J transports

➡️ C-17 Globemaster III airlifters

➡️ C-5M Super Galaxy heavy-lift aircraft

➡️ Arleigh Burke–class guided-missile destroyer seems to be docked at the pier at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia controversy

🔴 Diego Garcia is currently a British Overseas Territory, but a May 2025 treaty will transfer sovereignty to Mauritius, while the UK and US retain control of the military base for at least 99 years

🔴 A long-standing US-UK pact requires Washington to secure British approval before launching military action from the base

🔴 The UK has reportedly not granted approval to the US after Tehran warned the island would be a legitimate target if it were used in attacks

🔴 Since the 1970s, Diego Garcia has hosted a key US air base leased from the UK, with the agreement running through at least 2036

🔴 Trump urged the UK last week to scrap the Mauritius deal, but London has not paused or reconsidered the agreement

🔴 The growing buildup on Diego Garcia is sharpening questions over UK-US coordination — and Britain’s position on any potential strikes against Iran





