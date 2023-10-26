Create New Account
Palestinian Civilians Run in Terror as Israeli Regime Air Strikes - United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) School Where Refugees Found Shelter - This Morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Palestinian civilians run in terror as Israel strikes the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) school where refugees found shelter.

A first hand report from a Palestinian humanitarian activist and reporter:

- US troops allegedly spotted at the border fence of Israel with the Gaza strip.



