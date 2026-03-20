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the end as we know it is almost here luke 21-36 pray to escape beg god for forgivness and mercy for u and family and pets and to go up to be with the lord or die for your faith
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revelation 20-4 and i saw the souls of those who were beheaded for there faith in jesus christ
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