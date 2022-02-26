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What Is Putin's Next Target?
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130 views • February 26, 2022
WATCH AND PRAY.
We are living in prophetic times.
https://the-wise-shall-understand.com
. . .
SOURCES:
The following articles were referenced in this video.
ISRAEL365 NEWS:
Ukraine’s president says 137 were killed on the first day of fighting: Golan Heights don’t belong to you
https://www.israel365news.com/266663/the-next-ukraine-russia-tells-israel-the-golan-heights-do-not-belong-to-you/
OXFORD BIBLE CHURCH (UK):
Appendix 1: The identification of the nations of Ezekiel 38
https://www.oxfordbiblechurch.co.uk/index.php/books/the-imminent-invasion-of-israel/537-appendix-1-the-identification-of-the-nations-of-ezekiel-38
OXFORD BIBLE CHURCH (UK):
Appendix 4: Where Is Magog?
https://www.oxfordbiblechurch.co.uk/index.php/books/the-imminent-invasion-of-israel/540-appendix-4-where-is-magog
OXFORD BIBLE CHURCH (UK):
The Imminent Invasion of Israel
https://www.oxfordbiblechurch.co.uk/index.php/books/the-imminent-invasion-of-israel?start=10
TIMES OF ISRAEL:
Ukraine’s president says 137 were killed on the first day of fighting
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/ukraines-president-says-137-killed-in-first-day-of-fighting/
CNN:
Ukraine says it has inflicted 800 casualties among Russian forces
https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-24-22-intl/h_4be55d9cd8986fe7997d9ebf634abf9e
MSN:
Ukraine invasion news: Russia sends troops into Kyiv as explosions hit Kharkiv – live updates
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/russia-ukraine-invasion-news-zelenskiy-accuses-putin-of-strikes-on-civilian-targets-live-updates/ar-AAUhr9P
DEBKAFILE:
Kyiv under heavy air/missile assault as Russian forces close in from 4 directions
https://www.debka.com/russian-military-70pc-of-objectives-achieved-on-day-one-of-ukraine-operation/
WIKIPEDIA:
Timeline of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
WIKIPEDIA: RUSSIA PORTAL
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Russia
WIKIPEDIA: UKRAINE PORTAL
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Ukraine
JEWISH TELEGRAPH AGENCY:
https://www.jta.org/2022/02/24/global/who-are-ukraines-jews-and-how-is-russians-invasion-affecting-them
. . .
#Russia #Ukraine #Israel
We are living in prophetic times.
https://the-wise-shall-understand.com
. . .
SOURCES:
The following articles were referenced in this video.
ISRAEL365 NEWS:
Ukraine’s president says 137 were killed on the first day of fighting: Golan Heights don’t belong to you
https://www.israel365news.com/266663/the-next-ukraine-russia-tells-israel-the-golan-heights-do-not-belong-to-you/
OXFORD BIBLE CHURCH (UK):
Appendix 1: The identification of the nations of Ezekiel 38
https://www.oxfordbiblechurch.co.uk/index.php/books/the-imminent-invasion-of-israel/537-appendix-1-the-identification-of-the-nations-of-ezekiel-38
OXFORD BIBLE CHURCH (UK):
Appendix 4: Where Is Magog?
https://www.oxfordbiblechurch.co.uk/index.php/books/the-imminent-invasion-of-israel/540-appendix-4-where-is-magog
OXFORD BIBLE CHURCH (UK):
The Imminent Invasion of Israel
https://www.oxfordbiblechurch.co.uk/index.php/books/the-imminent-invasion-of-israel?start=10
TIMES OF ISRAEL:
Ukraine’s president says 137 were killed on the first day of fighting
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/ukraines-president-says-137-killed-in-first-day-of-fighting/
CNN:
Ukraine says it has inflicted 800 casualties among Russian forces
https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-24-22-intl/h_4be55d9cd8986fe7997d9ebf634abf9e
MSN:
Ukraine invasion news: Russia sends troops into Kyiv as explosions hit Kharkiv – live updates
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/russia-ukraine-invasion-news-zelenskiy-accuses-putin-of-strikes-on-civilian-targets-live-updates/ar-AAUhr9P
DEBKAFILE:
Kyiv under heavy air/missile assault as Russian forces close in from 4 directions
https://www.debka.com/russian-military-70pc-of-objectives-achieved-on-day-one-of-ukraine-operation/
WIKIPEDIA:
Timeline of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
WIKIPEDIA: RUSSIA PORTAL
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Russia
WIKIPEDIA: UKRAINE PORTAL
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Ukraine
JEWISH TELEGRAPH AGENCY:
https://www.jta.org/2022/02/24/global/who-are-ukraines-jews-and-how-is-russians-invasion-affecting-them
. . .
#Russia #Ukraine #Israel
Keywords
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