© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Άλλα τα μάτια του λαγού κι άλλα της κουκουβάγιας...
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • November 11, 2020
Άλλα τα μάτια του λαγού κι άλλα της κουκουβάγιας...
"ΤΗΝ ΡΩΜΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΜΗ ΤΗΝ ΚΛΑΙΣ" !
Μάθετε να ξεχωρίζετε την αλήθεια από το ψέμα...
την πραγματικότητα από την ψευδαίσθηση...
το άκτιστον φως του Τριαδικού Θεού μας από το λαμπερό
σκοτάδι του Εωσφόρου...
τον Ρωμιό από τον νεοπαγανιστή...
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΕΠΙ ΤΗΣ ΟΘΟΝΗΣ😉
"ΤΗΝ ΡΩΜΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΜΗ ΤΗΝ ΚΛΑΙΣ" !
Μάθετε να ξεχωρίζετε την αλήθεια από το ψέμα...
την πραγματικότητα από την ψευδαίσθηση...
το άκτιστον φως του Τριαδικού Θεού μας από το λαμπερό
σκοτάδι του Εωσφόρου...
τον Ρωμιό από τον νεοπαγανιστή...
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΕΠΙ ΤΗΣ ΟΘΟΝΗΣ😉
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.