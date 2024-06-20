© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 115 - Ukraine = Europe’s Afghanistan? NATO shoots at Russia:
Nuke war warnings while the US grows a mega DEBT BOMB.
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
19/6/24
Now that South Africa has made it through to the re-installment of Mr Buffalo in the government’s driver seat, it is not yet time to heave a sigh of relief. The next instalment of drama awaits in the next 24 to who knows how many hours, for the GNU cabinet to be announced.
I - Alien representative confusion at White House LGBTQ invasion (while Putin visits North Korea)
II - US quietly lifts sanctions on the Ukraine NAZI AZOV brigade
III - Busy times for the Russian naval forces - Cuba & Egypt
IV - While on the seas - Houthis launch first Unmanned Surface vehicle in successful strike
V - Israel aiming to strike Lebanon next? IDF Generals approve battle plans
VI - US building a mega Debt Bomb - John Stossel