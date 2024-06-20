Blindspot 115 - Ukraine = Europe’s Afghanistan? NATO shoots at Russia:

Nuke war warnings while the US grows a mega DEBT BOMB.





Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

19/6/24





Now that South Africa has made it through to the re-installment of Mr Buffalo in the government’s driver seat, it is not yet time to heave a sigh of relief. The next instalment of drama awaits in the next 24 to who knows how many hours, for the GNU cabinet to be announced.





I - Alien representative confusion at White House LGBTQ invasion (while Putin visits North Korea)

II - US quietly lifts sanctions on the Ukraine NAZI AZOV brigade

III - Busy times for the Russian naval forces - Cuba & Egypt

IV - While on the seas - Houthis launch first Unmanned Surface vehicle in successful strike

V - Israel aiming to strike Lebanon next? IDF Generals approve battle plans

VI - US building a mega Debt Bomb - John Stossel



