Blindspot 115 Ukraine = Europe’s Afghanistan? NATO shoots at Russia: Nuke war warnings while the US grows a mega DEBT BOMB.
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
0
36 views • 10 months ago

Blindspot 115 - Ukraine = Europe’s Afghanistan? NATO shoots at Russia:

Nuke war warnings while the US grows a mega DEBT BOMB.


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

19/6/24


Now that South Africa has made it through to the re-installment of Mr Buffalo in the government’s driver seat, it is not yet time to heave a sigh of relief. The next instalment of drama awaits in the next 24 to who knows how many hours, for the GNU cabinet to be announced.


I - Alien representative confusion at White House LGBTQ invasion (while Putin visits North Korea)

II - US quietly lifts sanctions on the Ukraine NAZI AZOV brigade

III - Busy times for the Russian naval forces - Cuba & Egypt

IV - While on the seas - Houthis launch first Unmanned Surface vehicle in successful strike

V - Israel aiming to strike Lebanon next? IDF Generals approve battle plans

VI - US building a mega Debt Bomb - John Stossel


Keywords
neoconsukrainenatonuclear warus debthouthidedollarisationmultipolarityazov brigade
