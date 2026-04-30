Lightning vs. Canadiens | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | April 26, 2026

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Watch NHL full game highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montréal Canadiens on April 26, 2026, where Brandon Hagel scored back-to-back goals for the Lightning and Cole Caufield tallied a power-play goal for the Canadiens
00:00 1st Period
02:27 2nd Period
07:22 3rd Period