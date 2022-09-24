Create New Account
haha! - Zelensky is Angry at IRAN because the Russian Army's have the Best Combat Drones. - ENG SUBS 092322
131 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Zelensky was angry at Iran because of the Russian Army's combat drones

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has deprived the Iranian Ambassador in Kiev of accreditation, and the number of diplomats of the Iranian embassy has been reduced.

Iranian news channels are celebrating today’s videos from Odessa, displaying Iranian drones hitting ammo depots housing NATO donated weapons as well as other APU targets

....our drones are hitting NATO where it hurts


Russian's used Geran-2 suicide-drone strike on #Odessa harbor area.

There were also military objects there in 9/2021.


Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1

