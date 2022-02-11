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Mel K & Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch On Weather Warfare & The NWO Agenda 2-10-22
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387 views • February 11, 2022
Mel welcomes Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org. Dane unpacks some of the extraordinary geoengineering capabilities of big tech and big government and their New World Order agenda.
Please learn more at:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/dane-wigington/
Please learn more at:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/dane-wigington/
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