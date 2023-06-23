Glenn If THIS happens to the dollar, YOUR LIFE will COMPLETELY change

Glenn Beck





June 21, 2023





“That’s communist-crazy!” “How is THAT happening at the White House?” These are just a few of Glenn’s reactions to the news he missed while on vacation in Europe. His producers put him on a strict no-news diet, although news of Trump’s federal indictment over “classified documents” did find its way across the pond. BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere takes Glenn through some of the biggest headlines in a “two truths and a lie” format. Headlines like "President Joe Biden said it was a 'such a dumb question' to ask why he was referred to as the 'big guy' in an FBI informant file," "Biden nearly gets handful of Eva Longoria’s breasts," and "in latest gaffe, President Biden repeatedly claims his daughter is his wife." Only one of those is fake, but how can you tell at a glance any more with how absurd our culture has become? Will Glenn’s brain MELT when he learns what happened at the White House during its Pride event or that Cornel West has entered the presidential race? Will Glenn be able to tell REAL headlines from FAKE ones?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2_cYTjXJn8