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TRUMP TODAY: "THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ARE TRAITORS THAT GOT CAUGHT." 5/7/2020
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95 views • May 08, 2020
Today's Presidential Presser was a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott concerning the war against the Invisible Enemy and other most pressing issues, both economic and political. The president blasts the fake media for it traitorous collusion with the past Treasonous Administration, the level of which is unfolding as I type. ~JT
Hydroxychloroquine works and Dr. Fauci has known that for 15 years, because it worked in tests during the SARS epidemic 15 years ago. Fauci is against the use of Hydroxychloroquine because it's cheap and can't make money for him and Bill Gates. They want a vaccine, not a cure.
Hydroxychloroquine works and Dr. Fauci has known that for 15 years, because it worked in tests during the SARS epidemic 15 years ago. Fauci is against the use of Hydroxychloroquine because it's cheap and can't make money for him and Bill Gates. They want a vaccine, not a cure.
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