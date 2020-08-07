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Video of Beirut Explosion with Negative Filtering Shows Miss
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186 views • August 07, 2020
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLtCuSfidl4
This video was forwarded to me from several sources. It claims to show a missile hitting the port in Lebanon’s Beirut before the large blast. In order to make the missile better visible, the uploader reversed colors by applying negative filtering to the video.
Obviously, the missile could have been added to the video digitally, so nowadays a video like that doesn’t really prove much. However there are a few things to take into account.
"The port was pointed to by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a 2018 UN speech as a civilian site where Hezbollah was storing missiles, with Israeli sources saying the storage site was evacuated after the speech"
()
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a secret Iranian nuclear storage facility in Tehran and hidden missiles in Beirut during his address at the United Nations’ General Assembly 73rd session.
Netanyahu said that Iran removed 15kg of radioactive material from the warehouse last month, and that it contained up to 300 tons of nuclear-related material. Netanyahu called on the IAEA to inspect the facility immediately."
This video was forwarded to me from several sources. It claims to show a missile hitting the port in Lebanon’s Beirut before the large blast. In order to make the missile better visible, the uploader reversed colors by applying negative filtering to the video.
Obviously, the missile could have been added to the video digitally, so nowadays a video like that doesn’t really prove much. However there are a few things to take into account.
"The port was pointed to by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a 2018 UN speech as a civilian site where Hezbollah was storing missiles, with Israeli sources saying the storage site was evacuated after the speech"
()
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a secret Iranian nuclear storage facility in Tehran and hidden missiles in Beirut during his address at the United Nations’ General Assembly 73rd session.
Netanyahu said that Iran removed 15kg of radioactive material from the warehouse last month, and that it contained up to 300 tons of nuclear-related material. Netanyahu called on the IAEA to inspect the facility immediately."
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