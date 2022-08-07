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Mary Rodwell - Walk-Ins Like Tesla E.T. Spiritual Guides – Part 2 of 4
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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34 views • August 07, 2022

Part 2 of 4. Mary Rodwell talks more about walk-ins. Tesla was a walk-in. At 2:00 Mary gives a great illustration of five fingers, how one represents our self but the other four could be higher parts of our self which can come through us into this reality.

11:00 Elena asks Mary if humans are an intergalactic species, so are we aliens?

People are looking for support from E.T.s as spiritual guides. We all have the ability to make connections with the other realms. Depression is a form of divorce from spiritual essence.

Please join our Meetup group at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Mary Rodwell is at
https://www.alienlady.com/
https://acern.com.au/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-acern-08a08317/

MARY RODWELL is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers and writers in the UFO and contact phenomenon areas. Mary is the author of the highly acclaimed book ‘Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life’ (2002); and producer of EBE award winning documentaries:- Expressions of ET Contact: A Visual Blueprint? (2000), and Expressions of ET Contact: A Communication and Healing Blueprint? (2004). Her 2016 book ‘The New Human’ describes and documents star children.
Mary is the Founder and Principal of Australian Close Encounter Resource Network (ACERN) which was established in 1997 to provide professional counselling, support, hypnotherapy and information to individuals and their families with ‘anomalous’ paranormal experiences and abduction-­‐contact experiences.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

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