Impact to Your Pocket Wet Crops & Tariffs Skyrocket Food Prices
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
2124 followers
2
382 views • 2 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


Massive amounts of long positions on corn contracts near record high as Brazil soy crop too wet to harvest and US tariffs begin. Blizzard warnings in Hawaii, rare snow in Joshua tree national park and S.E USA goes from record snow to blazing tropical hot in less than a week.


Keywords
mexico tariffscorndavid dubynepolar vortexfood pricesfood price increaseseconomic cyclescivilization cyclehawaii snowpineapple expresscivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nexteconomy and foodbrazil floodsbrazil crop lossescorn contractsgrain prices feb 2025us corn exportsmicro ag futurescommodities tradingblizzard warning hawaiicalifornia floods 2025crop losses 2025
