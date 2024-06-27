Beware the eluded spirit of the cosmic system!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #100; Our study in 2Thessalonians 2:5-12 points to the time of the RAPTURE when the restraining ministry of GOD the Holy Spirit is removed, and the TRIBULATION will open up! For the Believer a good lesson on demonic influence is seen in the life of King Saul, such as in 1Samuel 18.