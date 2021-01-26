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FOX Files - SUMERIAN Samurai | OZ False History Agenda to HIDE DNA of the GODS | TENCENT [V] Bitcoin
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44 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/9/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Economist Phoenix Cover: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Tencent Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tencent
Trump Tik Tok Ban Executive Order Story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2020/08/07/trump-executive-order-against-tencent-owned-companies-does-not-affect-video-game-holdings/
Fortnite V Tokens and App Store Battle: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/apple-has-become-what-it-once-railed-against-fortnite-maker-epic-games-sues-over-app-store
Bill Gates "Jealous" of Steve Jobs' Wizardry: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Chinese Electric 'Fillament' Event: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1319421/China-explosion-lightning-fireball-bomb-fears-Shenyang-video-latest-news
Pipeline Explosions and Flooding in China: https://primepatriot.com/2020/08/07/pipeline-explodes-roads-collapse-after-flooding-in-northern-china/
Robert Sepeher Chinese Pyramids: https://youtu.be/m9B0IvLP1Sw
'Ghost DNA Article: https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/genetic-traces-of-mysterious-human-lineage-detected-in-people-living-in
Mongol Japan Invasion Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongol_invasions_of_Japan
Ghost of Tsushima Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_of_Tsushima
Jin Betrays the Samurai Code Clip: https://youtu.be/7fm8XZLRxRc
FOX Den Clip: https://youtu.be/9u8A8NFd4Ak
Walter Veith Jesuit Presentation: https://youtu.be/PxDPAoDlxKo
Fox Mulder Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Mulder
Lockheed Martin DEW Video: https://youtu.be/jMx1-yaRLyQ
Virgin Galactic Announcement: https://www.virgingalactic.com/articles/virgin-galactic-unveils-mach-3-aircraft-design-for-high-speed-travel-and-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-rolls-royce/
Prosthesis Walking Spider Suit: https://themindunleashed.com/2020/08/meet-prosthesis-the-impressive-new-all-terrain-exo-bionic-9000-pound-mech-suit-that-you-can-pilot.html
Hermeus Air Force One Announcement: https://www.hermeus.com/aug-06-2020
Goodyear "Snafu" Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/virtue-reversal-goodyear-bends-knee-after-trump-sparks-boycott
Giusseppe Tretto COVID Book Article (Bioweapon Research): https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/renowned-european-scientist-covid-19-was-engineered-in-china-lab-effective-vaccine-unlikely
Virginia Mandatory Vaccinations: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/virginia-plans-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-all-residents
Russian Sputnik 'V' Vaccine: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ceo-behind-sputnik-v-says-us-waging-major-information-warfare-against-russian-vaccine
Russian Doctor Resigns over Vaccine: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/russias-top-doc-quits-over-gross-ethics-violations-duterte-says-hell-be-guinea-pig-putins
The Pope and the Vaccine 'Nationalism' Statements: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-pope/pope-warns-rich-countries-against-coronavirus-vaccine-nationalism-idUSKCN25F143
#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Economist Phoenix Cover: https://www.goldbroker.com/news/the-economist-get-ready-for-a-world-currency-by-2018-1179
Tencent Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tencent
Trump Tik Tok Ban Executive Order Story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2020/08/07/trump-executive-order-against-tencent-owned-companies-does-not-affect-video-game-holdings/
Fortnite V Tokens and App Store Battle: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/apple-has-become-what-it-once-railed-against-fortnite-maker-epic-games-sues-over-app-store
Bill Gates "Jealous" of Steve Jobs' Wizardry: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Chinese Electric 'Fillament' Event: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1319421/China-explosion-lightning-fireball-bomb-fears-Shenyang-video-latest-news
Pipeline Explosions and Flooding in China: https://primepatriot.com/2020/08/07/pipeline-explodes-roads-collapse-after-flooding-in-northern-china/
Robert Sepeher Chinese Pyramids: https://youtu.be/m9B0IvLP1Sw
'Ghost DNA Article: https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/genetic-traces-of-mysterious-human-lineage-detected-in-people-living-in
Mongol Japan Invasion Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mongol_invasions_of_Japan
Ghost of Tsushima Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_of_Tsushima
Jin Betrays the Samurai Code Clip: https://youtu.be/7fm8XZLRxRc
FOX Den Clip: https://youtu.be/9u8A8NFd4Ak
Walter Veith Jesuit Presentation: https://youtu.be/PxDPAoDlxKo
Fox Mulder Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Mulder
Lockheed Martin DEW Video: https://youtu.be/jMx1-yaRLyQ
Virgin Galactic Announcement: https://www.virgingalactic.com/articles/virgin-galactic-unveils-mach-3-aircraft-design-for-high-speed-travel-and-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-rolls-royce/
Prosthesis Walking Spider Suit: https://themindunleashed.com/2020/08/meet-prosthesis-the-impressive-new-all-terrain-exo-bionic-9000-pound-mech-suit-that-you-can-pilot.html
Hermeus Air Force One Announcement: https://www.hermeus.com/aug-06-2020
Goodyear "Snafu" Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/virtue-reversal-goodyear-bends-knee-after-trump-sparks-boycott
Giusseppe Tretto COVID Book Article (Bioweapon Research): https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/renowned-european-scientist-covid-19-was-engineered-in-china-lab-effective-vaccine-unlikely
Virginia Mandatory Vaccinations: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/virginia-plans-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-all-residents
Russian Sputnik 'V' Vaccine: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ceo-behind-sputnik-v-says-us-waging-major-information-warfare-against-russian-vaccine
Russian Doctor Resigns over Vaccine: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/russias-top-doc-quits-over-gross-ethics-violations-duterte-says-hell-be-guinea-pig-putins
The Pope and the Vaccine 'Nationalism' Statements: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-pope/pope-warns-rich-countries-against-coronavirus-vaccine-nationalism-idUSKCN25F143
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