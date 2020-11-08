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Just got off a conference call with Trump's lawyers and Election Campaign Team
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2794 views • November 08, 2020
Human Rights Attorney, Leigh Dundas, delivers current updates from the Trump election campaign team and attorneys regarding the battle ground states' election results status.
Because of censorship by BIG TECH, I am sharing this important info on the attempted theft of the presidential election. NOTE from the author: The evidence is overwhelming: here is the short version of where this is going.
Because of censorship by BIG TECH, I am sharing this important info on the attempted theft of the presidential election. NOTE from the author: The evidence is overwhelming: here is the short version of where this is going.
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