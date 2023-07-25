Mark on the infiltration of the Truth Movement, from the Toronto Truth Seekers 12 years ago, a Christian outbreak from the 911 Truth Movement! *With further information in description*

Original title from depraved Google Youtube: New Age infiltration of the Truth Movement.

As far as I know, The Toronto Seekers movement broke out 2009 and had the Truth Table handing out DVD's and flyers to awake the people of Canada and preaching Christ. It continued as far as I know for four years being out in the public until around 2013, I do not what happened with it although some of the guys are still out there preaching. Tom and Mike is my absolute favourites although I do not know what they are up to now or if they are no more. I have tried contacting some of the oldies I have been able to find but have had zero success in getting more information. If anyone know please write me here or my email [email protected]



I myself first became a Christian around 10 years ago while reading the New Testament that I was very close to throw out, but having read so many other things as being in the Truth movement which are mingled with Satanic New Age, I felt like I had to read it before throwing it out, yet it was my satanic occult garbage that was trashed.

- Not Jehovah's best Child, Darkijah





