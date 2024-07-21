Barbara O'Neill - Decoding Diabetes - The Diabetes Cure - From Sickness to Health - 8 of 10 (2016)

Is there a natural diabetes cure? Can diabetes be reversed? Would you like to learn how to reverse prediabetes? Diabetes may once have seemed like a death sentence, but many have conquered diabetes. How? What is diabetes and what causes it? Are diabetics doomed to be chained to prescription drugs and the increasingly debilitating complications of the disease for the rest of their lives? Or can diabetes be cured?

In her usual well-paced and engaging way, Barbara O’Neill explains how the pancreas works, what it needs for optimal function, and the lifestyle choices related to the development of diabetes. She investigates possible causes for a poorly functioning pancreas and also discusses natural remedies for diabetes.

Diabetes doesn’t have to be a hopeless life-sentence of prescription drugs and long-term suffering. There is hope! Learn about the natural diabetes cure. Find out how to reverse prediabetes and even diabetes. Discover God’s prescription for prediabetes and diabetes so you can give your body what it needs to heal itself.

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.

