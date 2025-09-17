Ukraine Conflict and Global Implications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macgregor says Trump is misinformed on Ukraine, repeating Biden's false narratives. Russia has minimal losses while Ukraine is decimated. The war will end on Russia's terms, and the US is irrelevant. We lack any long-term strategy on this or anything else.
#Ukraine #Russia #ForeignPolicy #NoStrategy
