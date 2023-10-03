House votes to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker: Seb Gorka's live reaction

Sebastian opens the show with live reaction to the House debating on the motion to vacate the Speaker's chair, and explains why he supports Matt Gaetz's efforts to take down Kevin McCarthy.





