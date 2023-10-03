Create New Account
House votes to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker: Seb Gorka's live reaction
Published 18 hours ago

Sebastian opens the show with live reaction to the House debating on the motion to vacate the Speaker's chair, and explains why he supports Matt Gaetz's efforts to take down Kevin McCarthy.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

