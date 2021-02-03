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The StrengthCast PowerShow Guns From The Garage and Speed To Burn!
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70 views • February 03, 2021
This week's show is brought to you by:
BBcom!
http://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO
and
AQ Speed
Speed Training that Makes You Faster in Any Sport!
https://bit.ly/36x3AuL
Hey there Athletes and Warriors!
2020 into 2021 has shown all of us in the fitness biz' that with an internet connection and a good attitude, we can achieve physical heights with or without our gyms open.
Although it is preferable to have a fully stocked facility at our disposals; with lockdowns and closures we had to adjust and not accept the mainstream media's so called "new normal", nooooo! we step into the extraordinary by any means necessary. Now on with the show!
Part one:
High-Volume Garage Gym Arm Workout | Zane Hadzick
Get back to the basics with this high-volume garage gym arm workout from Zane Hadzick and construct your best arms yet.
► Try Zane's Favorite Nutrabio Supplements: http://bbcom.me/2YGVTgV
► BodyFit Training Programs:
http://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO
Part two:
Become a Faster Athlete and a Better Player
Doing these 3-minute training exercises releases untapped muscular energy that will dramatically improve speed and make you a better player.
https://bit.ly/36x3AuL
Get more fitness and sports performance info you can use!
http://bit.ly/3b9V3yG
BBcom!
http://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO
and
AQ Speed
Speed Training that Makes You Faster in Any Sport!
https://bit.ly/36x3AuL
Hey there Athletes and Warriors!
2020 into 2021 has shown all of us in the fitness biz' that with an internet connection and a good attitude, we can achieve physical heights with or without our gyms open.
Although it is preferable to have a fully stocked facility at our disposals; with lockdowns and closures we had to adjust and not accept the mainstream media's so called "new normal", nooooo! we step into the extraordinary by any means necessary. Now on with the show!
Part one:
High-Volume Garage Gym Arm Workout | Zane Hadzick
Get back to the basics with this high-volume garage gym arm workout from Zane Hadzick and construct your best arms yet.
► Try Zane's Favorite Nutrabio Supplements: http://bbcom.me/2YGVTgV
► BodyFit Training Programs:
http://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO
Part two:
Become a Faster Athlete and a Better Player
Doing these 3-minute training exercises releases untapped muscular energy that will dramatically improve speed and make you a better player.
https://bit.ly/36x3AuL
Get more fitness and sports performance info you can use!
http://bit.ly/3b9V3yG
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