RT News - March 29 2026 2PM GMT

March 29, 2026

rt.com





Breaking news on RT. Rage spreads across the catholic world, as Israel blocks top clerics from holding Palm Mass inside the iconic Church of the Holy Sepulchure. Church leaders say this sets a 'grave precedent' in the Holy Land. IDF Forces kill three journalists in Southern Lebanon. Israel confirms it was a targeted strike - linking one of the slain reporters to Hezbollah. Beirut calls the attack a 'war crime'. The one-month stage is passed in the US-Israeli war on Iran, as bombs continue to rain down on the Islamic Republic. Damage to civilian infrastructure has been extensive with almost a hundred-thousand homes and buildings, hit.





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