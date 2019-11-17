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Virginia Trim, Part I
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3 views • November 17, 2019
Building "Virginia" a teardrop camping trailer with an old railroad theme. In this part I am cutting the side trim for the left side of the trailer out of 1/4" Lauan plywood which is then sealed 4 sides with epoxy and painted with "hammered metal" Rust-Oleum
http://tearsojoy.com/virginia1.html
More into at tearsojoy.com
http://tearsojoy.com/virginia1.html
More into at tearsojoy.com
Keywords
teardrop trailercaravanvintagecrafttrailerstearsojoytravel trailer builderstrailer buildertravel trailersteardrop trailer plansteardrop trailersteardropclassic trailerantique trailerantique camping trailerrecreational vehiclecompact trailerauto trailerauto camping trailerold trailerswoodie trailersold woodieswoodie
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