X22 REPORT - Scavino Message Received, This Is Not Another [4] Year Election, 15th Round, Knockout

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Scavino Message Received, This Is Not Another [4] Year Election, 15th Round, Knockout
The [DS] is panicking, they are using everything they have to fight against the patriots, but this is failing. Since the US government was overthrown everything the puppet government does will be reversed. Trump and the patriots needed to show the people the truth and sometimes the truth hurts and is painful. Scavino sends message that the 15th round is coming, the punch will be a knockout. Information is key and all patriots need to continue to fight.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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