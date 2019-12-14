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AA-50 Curtis Stone Is Here To Talk Urban Farming, Sustainable Agriculture, Land Rights, And More
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77 views • December 14, 2019
Curtis Stone enters into The Anomic Age today to discuss urban farming, sustainable agriculture, issues with land rights, and more. Curtis will also delve into his book The Urban Farmer and his weekly podcast Liberty on the Land.
Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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