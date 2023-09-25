This Is A Spiritual Battle

Abortion has gone from being tolerated to celebrated.
What kind of sick people would tell you that killing your baby is a pathway to joy?
Tucker On Xwitter | 25 September 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1706428363705835678
