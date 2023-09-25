Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is A Spiritual Battle
channel image
Son of the Republic
566 Subscribers
37 views
Published 18 hours ago

Abortion has gone from being tolerated to celebrated.

What kind of sick people would tell you that killing your baby is a pathway to joy?


Tucker On Xwitter | 25 September 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1706428363705835678

Keywords
evilcourageabortiontucker carlsonchristianityliberalismsatanicsatanisminfanticidedemonicchild sacrificehuman sacrificeinfiltrationleftismideologysubversiondemonismnefariousdeath cultfearlessnessmalevolencereligious rite

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket