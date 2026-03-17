For Trolliver: Get a Life!

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Diss track for the retarded hater that stalks my channels to down vote all my content and all my comments too... hahahaha sad sack, get a life!
Original: Heal the World by Michael Jackson
Full credit to Michael Jackson and current copyright owners for the music used, I claim no ownership of it and no copyright infringement intended.
For entertainment purposes only.