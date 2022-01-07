Origin of the Specious - Junk Science Series S1E3

Darwinian Evolution: Junk Science! Darwinian Evolution is an evil relic of elitist folly. Origin of the Specious by Eliyahu ben DavidWhat we are looking into is Darwinian Evolution or origin of the specious. Specious simply means having the ring of truth or plausibility something is true, but it is actually fallacious. In other words, it is actually false. That is Darwinian Evolution: everybody believes (not really everybody) but it permeates the culture so that people think it is true; but it really is not true.Charles Darwin wrote a book entitled: Survival of the Fittest. It was published in 1859. His theory, put froward in the book, he called natural selection. Sometimes it is called the Survival of the Fittest. His book, on the Origin of Species, which is really NOT the whole title (we talked about that in our last program). Nevertheless, it is telling you what he is really saying: that the origin of species came about through this survival of the fitteest natural selection process, and that is the main process which drives evolution.What can we learn about this? Join us for this episode to find out more.Visit us online at these locations:TruthPoint Website:Amazon Author Page:Tsiyon Road Radio 24-7/365:Tsiyon Tabernacle-Fellowship, Torah Instruction and moreWARNING: This video series contains SHOCKING content. These options are not our opinions--they are the actual SHOCKING quotes of the scientists involved.